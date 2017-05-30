Former F.C. Councilman Dan Maller Circulating Petitions for Re-Run

Former Falls Church City Councilman Dan Maller was circulating petitions during the City’s Memorial Day Parade and Festival Monday to qualify to run again as a candidate for the Council. Maller, an attorney, served one term on the Council from 2006 to 2010 and declined at that time to seek a second term. He subsequently made headlines as a private citizen suing the City of Falls Church for its interpretation of zoning laws permitting construction of large so-called “McMansions” in residential areas, a suit that he lost.

According to City Registrar David Bjerke, “There are rumors of two or three other candidates circulating petitions now,” but he was not at liberty to share their names because, like Maller, they’ve not yet filed their intentions with his office.

So far three candidates have been certified by Bjerke for the November election, incumbents David Snyder and Dan Sze and first-time candidate Ross Litkenhous.

