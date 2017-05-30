Local Resident Jacob Millington Dies

Jacob Millington lived a beautiful life from October 13, 1981 to May 25, 2017. Now Jacob will often be seen soaring with the angels surrounding beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Life was often a struggle for Jacob but he experienced many genuinely joyful moments.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at the Atrium at Meadowlark Gardens, 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct. Vienna, VA 22182. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to three charities. Please visit for addition information: www.fmfh.com

