Art & Frame Hosting Blues Event for FIRSTFriday

Art and Frame of Falls Church is hosting a FIRSTfriday of Falls Church exhibit, “Nothing but the Blues,” on Friday, June 2 from 6 – 8 p.m. The event, which highlights the June 9 – 11 Tinner Hill Blues Festival, will include a musical performance with David Erickson and Fred Koch, wine tasting by Monroe Bay Winery, ice cream from Lazy Sundae, and open houses and tours of 20 Jefferson Street Artist studios.

For more information about this and other FIRSTfriday of Falls Church events and special offers, visit www.FirstFridayofFallsChurch.com.

