DMV Services for City Residents Set for June

Falls Church’s Commissioner of the Revenue Tom Clinton announced an array of opportunities for Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles in F.C. in June. A full-service “DMV 2 Go” bus will be in front of City Hall, 330 Park Ave., on Friday, June 9 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The accessible mobile office provides a wide array of DMV transactions including: applying for and renewing driver’s licenses; applying for hunting and fishing licenses; obtaining E-Z pass transponders; obtaining ID cards (including photos) and Virginia’s veterans ID cards; obtaining copies of driving records, vehicle titles, license plates, decals, and transcripts; obtaining certified copies of Virginia vital records including birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates, ordering disabled parking placards or plates; taking road and knowledge tests; and, updating an address after a move for DMV and voter registration.

In addition, a limited DMV Connect service which conducts all DMV transactions listed above, except vital records and testing will be at the American Legion, 400 N. Oak St., Monday, June 12, Wednesday, June 14, and Friday, June 15 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Customers should be prepared with the required documents to complete transactions.

