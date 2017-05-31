F.C. Chamber Hosting 2 Free Events Next Week

By Sally Cole

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting two free events over this coming week – a member orientation meeting on Tuesday, June 6 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. and an informal networking breakfast on Thursday, June 8 from 8 – 9 a.m. Current and prospective members are invited to attend both meetings. The orientation meeting will provide an overview of Chamber membership benefits while the luncheon will provide a more casual opportunity to meet local business leaders. There is no fee to attend either meeting although attendees are responsible for their own check at the breakfast.

For more information, including locations, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org or contact the Chamber at 703-532-1050 or info@FallsChurchChamber.org.

