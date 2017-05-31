Proposed City Hall Changes Subject of June 8 Forum

The latest concept for a downsized City Hall project presented at last week’s Falls Church City Council meeting will be the subject of a community meeting on Thursday, June 8, at 7:30 p.m. in the Dogwood Room at City Hall, it was announced yesterday. A presentation of the proposed changes will be followed by an opportunity for questions from attendees. The contractor’s initial estimate was $6 million over the $13 million budget, so staff has worked closely with the architect and contractor to scale back the project.

While the project has been simplified, City staff says it still addresses court security, public safety, way finding, and code compliance goals of the original project, as well as increased public meeting space.

