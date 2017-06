On Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at the Mason District Police Station (6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale), residents have the opportunity to come learn more about the station that serves their immediate community. The meeting will include a presentation by MPO Steve Faett from the DUI Squad. No RSVP needed. For questions or additional information, contact Diane Zierhoffer at zierhofferdm@hotmail.com.

