F.C. Rotary Club Holds Annual Installation Dinner

The Falls Church Rotary Club is holding its annual Installation dinner jointly with the Rotary eClub this Thursday, June 1 with pre-dinner socializing from 5:15 PM followed by dinner at 6:15 PM at the Harvest Moon Restaurant (7260 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). Dinner costs $20 and visitors are welcome. District Governor Janet Brown will induct new members, and District Governor-Elect Ronnie Chantker will install the Board of Directors. Past District Governor Sandra Duckwotth will honor Paul Harris Society members.

