Learn About Fireflies at Informational Course

Come learn about the firefly life cycle and the coded-blinking messages fireflies share with each other at Gulf Branch and Long Branch Nature Centers (3608 North Military Rd., Arlington) on Wednesday, June 7 from 1 – 2 p.m. Recommended for ages 3 – 5 years. Preschool programs are offered throughout the year at both Gulf Branch and Long Branch Nature Centers. The theme for preschool programs is repeated during the month, so register for only one session at each nature center per month. Parents are invited to stay and observe, or those with younger siblings may visit the rest of the building during the program. Parents must remain on-site. Registration required. Resident registration began at 8 a.m. on May 16, non-resident registration began at 8 a.m. on May 17. $5 admission. For more information, contact jsoles@arlingtonva.us or call 703-228-3403.

