Grace Keenan (pictured above) placed fourth on May 28 in Louisville, Kentucky, at the annual National Catholic Forensic League tournament. She competed against 202 students from across the country in her category, Declamation, and Katie Smith competed in Extemporaneous Speaking. Both students are co-captains of Mason’s Speech and Debate team and had to first qualify at a regional tournament, where Keenan placed first in Declamation.

