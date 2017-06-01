Recognition & Award For Henderson Yearbook Staff

The 2017 Mary Ellen Henderson middle school yearbook won Josten’s “National Yearbook Program of Excellence” award for the second year in a row.

To be selected for the award, the yearbook has to meet three criteria: it has to possess meaning to all parts of the student body and represent a majority if not all of the student body in its pages, it has to be affordable and accessible to the entire student body and the yearbook staff must meet all projected deadlines to ensure their publication is released on time.

In 2016, MEH was one of only 10 schools in Virginia to receive the award. This year for its 2017 yearbook, the list of Virginia schools to be recognized has shrunk and is not posted yet. More information about the program can be found at jostens.com. This year’s book will be distributed on Field Day, Tuesday, June 13.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments