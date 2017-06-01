Remove Plants With Help Of Local Expert

If you want to restore parts of the habitat and increase native species diversity in Arlington County, join Scott Graham, Natural Resources Technician with Arlington, on a walk around Arlington Mill & Four Mile Run to identify and remove invasive plant species. Attendees on the walk will learn what plants to look for, how they got here and how they affect the area’s environment and homeostasis. Walk takes place on Tuesday, June 6 from 1 – 3 p.m. and begins at the Arlington Mill Community & Senior Center (909 S. Dinwiddie St., Arlington). For more information, contact Nicholas Englund at nenglund@arlingtonva.us or call 703-228-7369.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments