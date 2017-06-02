F.C. Resident to Compete in Rugby Championship

D’Montae Noble, George Mason High School alumnus (2016) will head to the Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championships, June 2 – 4, at Talen Energy Stadium in Philadelphia.

The Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championship is the largest gathering of men’s and women’s collegiate and high school rugby teams in the world and the highest profile college rugby event in the United States.

Twenty-four men’s teams and 16 women’s teams will compete for the collegiate championship. Portions of the event will be broadcast on NBC and NBC Sports Network.

Noble had a distinguished athletic career at Mason. As a senior, Noble served as a change-of-pace running back for Mason’s football team and helped guide the team to a 7-3 regular season record, their first home 2A regional tournament game and the school’s first regional tournament win over Amelia County High School. Noble was also Mason’s sixth man off the bench for the 2015-16 basketball season where the team went 29-1 before falling 66-63 in the VHSL 2A state semifinals in overtime to Greensville County High School.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments