Falls Church Band Boosters Team Up with Zinga Again

Falls Church City Band Boosters is partnering with Zinga Frozen Yogurt (1106 West Broad St., Falls Church) once again for Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School spring concert nights Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7.

Patrons can support music in Falls Church City Public Schools by stopping in anytime between 3 – 9 p.m. Zinga will donate 25 percent of each purchase to Falls Church City Band Bosters when customers say “I’m with the band.”

Zinga yogurt social/fundraisers benefit the Band Booster general fund, supporting students with lessons, scholarships, acquisition and repair of musical instruments and more.

