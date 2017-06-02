Iftars Save Space for Local Residents During Ramadan

The Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center’s Outreach team cordially invites community members to join in its series of Interfaith Iftars. Muslim neighbors, coworkers and friends will be spending their days fasting and breaking their fast (iftar) at sunset with loved ones as is custom during the Islamic celebration of Ramadan. On Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center (3159 Row St., Falls Church), the Center hosts its Bring a Friend to Iftar program, allowing local Muslims to bring guests to the mosque to celebrate the iftar with food and company. On Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. the Center will host Iftars for its Interfaith partners, with this week’s installment dedicated to neighbors, patrons of other local churches and synagogues as well as members of Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement (VOICE).

