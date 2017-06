State Del. Mark Levine’s first annual Gay Extravaganza at Freddie’s Beach Bar last week featured (l. to r.) Don Davenport, who was at the Stonewall Inn the night of the famous 1969 raid/riot and recounted his story to the crowd, his long-time partner Chuck Unger, Del. Levine and the News-Press’ Nicholas Benton. Davenport, Unger and Benton are all board members of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. (Photo: News-Press)

