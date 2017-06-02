Mason High Girls Soccer Snags Another Region Title

By Matt Delaney

George Mason High School’s varsity girls soccer team captured a thrilling 4-2 victory over visiting Stuarts Draft High School on Friday to seize the 2A East region championship and earn a top seed heading into next weekend’s state tournament down in Radford.

Junior Izzy Armstrong set up senior midfielder Rebecca Crouch’s rocket of a shot in the 13th minute to give the Mustangs the lead, but Stuarts Draft retaliated with a goal of their own ten minutes later to even up the score going into halftime. Mason regained their mojo in the second half after Armstrong found Crouch again inside the box in the 48th minute. Crouch returned the favor in the 56th minute when she sent a long pass to Armstrong for her first goal of the game and upped the Mustangs’ lead to 3-1. Things got frantic in the games final minutes when the Cougars scored their second goal with 5:23 remaining and had a breakaway opportunity to tie moments later. Junior goalkeeper Laura Whitaker had different plans, charging the Cougars’ forward and forcing a miss with her challenge. Sophomore midfielder Maddie Lacroix iced the game with a goal in the 80th minute.

