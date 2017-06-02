Mason High Students Recognized by EPA

George Mason High School students have received the President’s Environmental Youth Award for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic Region for their hydroponics and aquaculture work. An excerpt from the EPA’s letter says, “Congratulations! Healthy and Sustainable Farming Practices in Urban School Districts, has been selected as the winner of the 2017 President’s Environmental Youth Award for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic Region. Your students contribution toward enhancing and protecting the quality of the environment is deserving of this very competitive award.” Congratulations go to: Jacob Brady, Zoe Cooper, Liv Foster, Olivia Foster, Justin Gemond, Adrian Kamel, Ian Leach, Marjorie Morillo Lopez, Eric Lowery, Fared Negaban, Andrew Pishner, and Matthew Zampella for achieving Presidential Recognition.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments