Crime Report: 2 Bikes Stolen & Another Hit & Run in Falls Church

Two bicycles were stolen last week in Falls Church, one of them from a shop that was showing a bike to a potential customer, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report.

In other crime, there was another hit and run, this time occurring in the parking lot of Dogwood Tavern, a leaf blower was stolen from a shed on E. Columbia St., an officer recovered a stolen car on Noland St. and somebody tagged a fence on Fowler St. with graffiti.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: May 29 – June 4, 2017

Larceny – Theft from Building, 600 Lincoln Ave, May 29, resident reports that sometime during the past week a bicycle was taken from a possibly unlocked shed.

Driving Under the Influence, 900 blk S Washington St, May 31, a male, 21, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 438 S Washington St, Bike Club, May 31, customer rode off with a bicycle he was being shown. Suspect described as a black male, 5`10 height, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, short hair, wearing white t-shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

Hit and Run, 132 W Broad St (Dogwood Tavern), between 6:45 and 7 PM, June 1, a parked car was struck by a Jeep which left the scene.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 400 blk E Columbia St, sometime between May 22 and 25, a leaf blower was taken from a shed.

Driving Under the Influence, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly Restaurant Bar and Grill), June 3, a male, 34, of Falls Church, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 2nd offense in 5 years.

Recovered Stolen Auto, 200 blk Noland St, June 3, during a routine patrol, officer recovered a vehicle which had been reported stolen by Arlington.

Littering, 804 S Washington St (7-11), June 4, while conducting an area check, officer observed an individual throw trash on the ground on two separate occasions. A male, 32, of Falls Church, was issued a summons for littering.

Tampering with Auto, 300 blk S West St, June 4, valve cap was removed and a tire was deflated on a parked vehicle.

Vandalism to Private Property, 1000 blk Fowler St, June 4, a fence was defaced with graffiti.

OTHER ARRESTS

A male, 31, of Glen Burnie, MD was arrested in Farmville, VA, on a Capias from Falls Church. The underlying charge was Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offense.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments