UPDATE: Missing Falls Church Teen Found Safe

UPDATE: The missing teen, Eleanor Vivian Hill, has been found and is safe, the City of Falls Church reports.

A 13-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents this morning and police are asking the public for its help locating her.

City of Falls Church Police say Eleanor Vivian Hill was last seen at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 5, when she left her home after an argument with her parents. She is described as 5’1″ tall with blonde hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. No known last clothing description was reported. She is a student at Trinity School at Meadow View in Falls Church.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 703-248-5053 (TTY 711).

