Kimble Seeks Open Hearing on His Status at F.C. School Board Tonight

It is advertised as a closed meeting of the Falls Church School Board tonight, but Hunter Kimble, the 23-year veteran chief financial officer for the schools, wants it open to the public. The subject is Kimble’s status with the school system, and Kimble requested the hearing. In early May, Kimble’s name was not included on a list of renewed hires for school administrators in the coming year, and he was placed on administrative leave at that time.

According to Kimble, he had no information about the cause of the action until he filed for “freedom of information act” (FOIA) access to pertinent documents. He said he received those documents five days ago, and requested tonight’s hearing in response. He told the News-Press he wants the hearing open because “I have nothing to hide.”

On the other hand, a statement from the Office of the Superintendent issued today states, “The Falls Church School Board takes its job very seriously and in this matter is following the provisions and requirements pursuant to Policy 3.19 – Review of Administrative Decisions. The School Board’s closed meeting tonight is not a hearing. The meeting is closed pursuant to Virginia Code 2.2-3711(A)(1), since confidential personnel information will be discussed. The School Board has received a request from Mr. Kimble, via his attorney, that the meeting be open to the public. Because the issues raised by Mr. Kimble relate to other individuals, whose privacy interests must be protected, the Board has determined that the meeting will be closed.”

At tonight’s hearing, Kimble will be seeking to be reinstated in his position. He will be represented by Steven David Stone, principal of the Tysons Corner law firm of Offit Kurman.

