City Welcomes New Training Business With Ribbon Cutting

By Sally Cole

One Fit Functional Training was welcomed to the City of Falls Church by elected officials and the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, May 20.

Owners Xiomara Umana and Rolando Lopez cut the ribbon flanked by City Commissioner of the Revenue Tom Clinton, Virginia Delegate Marcus Simon, Falls Church City Councilmember Phil Duncan, Falls Church Mayor David Tarter, Falls Church Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly, Falls Church Chamber staff Cathy Soltys, Chamber Board Member Brian Creswick of Chartis Federal and past Falls Church Chamber Chair Gary LaPorta who is with the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office. Also attending the event, but not pictured were Chamber Board member Brian DeCelle of Sislers Stone and Chamber director Sally Cole.

