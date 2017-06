By Sally Cole

Local real estate agent Ken Trotter has joined TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Trotter, a former litigating attorney, most recently worked as an agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Trotter’s listings have been featured in The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, Curbed DS, DC Magazine, and the Falls Church News-Press.

For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments