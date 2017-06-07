Senior Olympics Seek Volunteers, Patrons

The Northern Virginia Senior Olympics is seeking patrons and volunteers for its 35th anniversary games scheduled to take place Sept. 9-20. The Northern Virginia Senior Olympics, or NVSO, patron program offers a variety of donor levels (bronze, silver and gold) as well as corporate recognition opportunities at one of the largest annual events held for seniors in Northern Virginia.

The NVSO features over 50 events that exercise the mind as well as the body. The 2016 games included more than 900 registered participants. “The patron program allows the NVSO to keep entry fees low so more folks can participate,” said event chairman Jim Mackenzie. All donations are tax deductible. The NVSO’s only sources of financial support are competitors’ fees and patron donations. One-hundred -percent of all contributions are used for promoting, coordinating and implementing the NVSO according to event organizers.

The NVSO is a joint project of the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church and of the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, and Prince William.

