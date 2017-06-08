Child Dies After Falling From Window of Falls Church Home
A three-year-old boy has died after falling from a window in a Falls Church home Wednesday, police reported today.
Fairfax County Police say the child was playing in an upper-level room of a house on Magnolia Lane on the afternoon of June 7 when he leaned on a screen in an open window and fell through. He was immediately taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Detectives believe the death was an accident.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average eight children ages 5 and under die each year as a result of falling out of windows, and 3,300 are injured.
Fairfax Police offer the following safety tips for keeping children safe at home:
• Keep play areas away from windows.
• Keep furniture away from windows in case children climb on them.
• Keep windows closed and locked, especially when children are playing.
• Even when screens are in place, they cannot support the weight of a child.
• Consider installing hardware that only allow the window to open a few inches.