Child Dies After Falling From Window of Falls Church Home

A three-year-old boy has died after falling from a window in a Falls Church home Wednesday, police reported today.

Fairfax County Police say the child was playing in an upper-level room of a house on Magnolia Lane on the afternoon of June 7 when he leaned on a screen in an open window and fell through. He was immediately taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Detectives believe the death was an accident.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average eight children ages 5 and under die each year as a result of falling out of windows, and 3,300 are injured.

Fairfax Police offer the following safety tips for keeping children safe at home:

• Keep play areas away from windows.

• Keep furniture away from windows in case children climb on them.

• Keep windows closed and locked, especially when children are playing.

• Even when screens are in place, they cannot support the weight of a child.

• Consider installing hardware that only allow the window to open a few inches.

