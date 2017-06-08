Clergy Changes at Catholic Diocese of Arlington

The Most Reverend Michael F. Burbidge, Bishop of Arlington and head of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, has announced the following clergy appointments that will take effect immediately on Wednesday, June 28.

Reverend Brian G. Bashista will be moving on from serving as Parochial Vicar at Saint James Parish in Falls Church to Pastor of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Lake Ridge.

Reverend Matthew H. Zuberbueler will be moving from Pastor of Saint Louis Parish in Alexandria to become the Pastor of Saint Anthony of Padua Parish in Falls Church.

