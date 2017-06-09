20 Volunteers Needed For All-Night Grad Celebration

Volunteers are needed to help ensure a fun and safe night for George Mason High School’s newest graduates, the night of their graduation. This is typically a “lift” for parents in the junior class in a “pay it forward” way, so next year when guests from out of town visit, there are capable volunteers running your senior’s All-Night Grad Celebration. Anyone is welcome to sign up for tasks such as “entertainment,” “prizes” and the all important “security.” Help is essential for the positions required by the Fire Marshal – the event won’t happen without you. Please look at the sign up sheet to see how you can help. The All-Night Grad Celebration runs from 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 to 5 a.m. the following morning.

