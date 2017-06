Cubmobiles once again graced the streets of Falls Church as over 30 scouts from the Webelos, Bear and Wolf ranks came out for the 22nd annual Cub Scout Pack Cubmobile races on the Oak Street hill in front of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School on Sunday, June 4. Special thanks were extended to the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department EMT’s who kept the scouts safe and injury-free throughout the event. (Photo: Emily Draper)

