Eat to the Beat: Jazz Performance at Argia’s

As a follow up to the Tinner Hills Blues Festival in Falls Church this weekend, George Mason High School’s Jazz Ensemble and Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School’s Jazz Band will be performing at Argia’s (124 N Washington St., Falls Church) on Sunday from 5 – 7:30 p.m. Argia’s will contribute 15 percent of food sales to the Band Boosters. There is an Event Brite site: no tickets required but the Event Brite ticket feature enables guests to make a donation. Anyone planning to attend should make a reservation as the restaurant accommodates about 80 patrons at a seating.

