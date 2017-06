Employees of Evans Incorporated celebrate the conclusion of the second annual Kick For Nick charity fundraiser, where the consulting firm helps raise money to provide soccer balls to underprivileged children worldwide. Kick For Nick is named in honor of PFC Nicholas A. Madaras of Wilton, CT, who was killed in action on Sept. 3, 2006, and was an avid soccer player, coach and fan during his lifetime. (Photo: Evans Incorporated)

