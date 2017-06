The Falls Church City Public Schools will begin its next phase of renovation at the Mount Daniel School when construction teams start to move trailers onto the school’s property on Thursday, June 8 in preparation for the expansion renovation set to take place over the summer and into next school year. Crews of construction workers have already cut trenches and started to lay the plumbing and electrical wiring to accommodate the trailers’ arrival.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments