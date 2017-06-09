This Week in Sports: Girls Lacrosse

Starting the break after securing a groundball was junior defender Claire Trundle in Mason’s 4A East regional semifinal game against last year’s state champions, Woodgrove High School on Tuesday, May 30. The Mustangs defeated Woodgrove 17-8 to advance to the regional finals against Riverside High School, but fell short to the Purcellville natives with an 18-6 loss last Friday, June 2. Making it to the regional final granted Mason entry into the 4A state tournament, where they defeated Salem High School 17-8 down in Salem on Tuesday night in the semifinal round to earn a chance at the state championship for the second year in a row. The Mustangs are looking to reverse their fortunes from a year ago, where a narrow defeat to Woodgrove in the regional championship segued into a blowout loss in the state title match. The championship game will be Saturday, June 10. (Photo: Carol Sly)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments