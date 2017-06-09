This Week in Sports: Track & Field

Going deep during the Boys’ shot-put event at the 2A state track meet at East Rockingham High School last weekend was senior Patrick Lin, who finished the event in 10th, which was the highest placing for Mason in the shot-put since the early 2000s. Overall the Girls team placed sixth and had six All-State finishers including the 4x800m, 4x400m and 4x100m relays as well as sophomores Danielle Welch and Charlotte Crum along with senior Korinne Wills in their individual events. This is now the 12th year in a row that the Girls team has placed in the top 10 at the state level. The Boys team earned 14th place and had All-State finishes in the 4x800m and 4x400m relays with individual placers in seniors C.T. Dodge, Timothy Gilmour and Ryan Henderson. (Photo: Carol Sly)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments