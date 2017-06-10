Police Seek Critical Missing Adult From Falls Church Area

Police are asking the public to help locate 90-year-old Lambert Christopher Murphy who was last seen around noon today, June 10, in the 3200 block of Dye drive in Falls Church.

Fairfax County Police say Murphy has memory issues but no official diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s, and he may be confused and in need of services. He was last seen leaving his house in a 2014 silver Toyota Camry with license plate number YSU1525. He’s reported to be wearing a dark blue shirt and dark blue pants, glasses and a gold watch like in the photograph.

Police ask anyone who sees Murphy or who has any information about his whereabouts, to call Detective Carter at 703-246-7875, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or Crime Solvers at 1-865-411- TIPS. Crime Solvers can also be contacted electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637)**

