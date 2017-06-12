24th Tinner Hill Blues Festival Rocks Falls Church

The Tinner Hills Blues Festival brought out the crowds Saturday to Cherry Hill Park for the 24th edition of the musical celebration. Playing in front of the barn at the Falls Church park, musical acts included the Nighthawks and Mud Morganfield (son of blues legend Muddy Waters), Will Shakoor Smith aka Mr. TrueWill, Tas Cru, Lil’Maceo Kareem Walkes on saxophone, Sam Allens on guitar, Beverly ‘Guitar’ Watkins, the Linwood Taylor Band and more.

Photos: J. Michael Whalen

Mud Morganfield serenades the audience during Falls Church’s Tinner Hill Blues Festival Saturday. (Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

