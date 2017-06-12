Mason High’s Lydia Gompper Scores ‘Graduating Critic’ Award at Cappies Gala

George Mason High School senior Lydia Gompper won the Graduating Critic award at the 18th Annual ‘Cappies’ Gala held at the Kennedy Center Sunday night.

The award for Best Musical went to West Potomac High School’s production of Billy Elliott, which included the Best Song, Solidarity, that was performed at the gala, and the Best Play award went to the Duke Ellington School of the Arts for its production of The Bluest Eye.

Sunday night’s gala saw the concert hall at the Kennedy Center filled to capacity with high school student nominees and their parents and friends, as well as award presenters and other friends of the popular Cappies program that celebrates high school theater arts programs inclusive of 59 public and private high schools in the wider D.C. region. In addition to performers and other stage roles, the Cappies also operates a program of student critics who write reviews of the plays, many of which are published in high school or local newspapers (including the Falls Church News-Press).

The Andy Mays Rising Critic award went to McLean High School’s Kristen Waagner and McLean High School also picked up the Critic Team award. Lead Actress in a Musical and Best Male Dancer awards went to Jamie Goodson and Cuinn Casey, respectively, for their roles in the Langley High School’s production of Gypsy.

