3 of 4 Incumbent Falls Church School Board Candidates Won’t Seek Re-Election

With the deadline passing to file requisite papers and signatures to qualify for the November ballot, three of the four incumbents of the Falls Church School Board whose seats are up for re-election have chosen not to run for another term. Michael Ankuma, John Lawrence and Margaret Ward will not be seeking re-election, according to the Falls Church Registrar’s office at Tuesday’s 7 p.m. deadline. The only exception is Board Chair Lawrence Webb, who will be on the ballot. Still, in addition to Webb, there is a robust representation of five candidates for the four seats, none of whom have held elected office in Falls Church before — Gregory John Anderson, Allison Kutchma, Shawna Russell, Shannon Litton and Richard Crespin.

For the Falls Church City Council, incumbents Marybeth Connelly David Snyder and Dan Sze have filed to seek re-election, with only Councilmember Karen Oliver not filing. New candidates who’ve qualified for the ballot are former City Council member Dan Maller, Ross Litkenhous and Spencer Parsons.

For the City’s three Constitutional offices, all the incumbents filed to run again, and none picked up an opponent. So Treasurer Jody Acosta, Revenue Commissioner Tom Clinton and Sheriff Steve Bittle will all be running unopposed in November.

