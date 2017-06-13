Crime Report: City Hall Bomb Threat, Stolen Bikes & a Hit-&-Run Arrest

The major news in this week’s crime report is the bomb threat called in to Falls Church City Hall last Thursday. After the building was given the call clear, police say the investigation is still ongoing.

In other crime, two men are suspected of following a vehicle into a parking garage and then stealing a mountain bike from The Byron last Wednesday, a kid’s bike was taken from a porch on Rolling Trace and two juveniles were caught with liquor at TJ Elementary School at 1 a.m. last Saturday.

And continuing the streak of incidents in Falls Church, another three hit and runs were reported in this week’s crime report including one resulting in an arrest of a 35-year-old Woodbridge woman.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: June 5 – 11, 2017

Hit and Run, 1300 blk S Washington St, a parked car was hit by an unknown vehicle sometime between 10 AM June 4 and 7:30 AM on June 5.

Fraud – False Pretenses, 100 blk Chanel Ter, June 6, a report of credit card fraud was made.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 513 W Broad St, (The Byron), June 7, two unknown suspects followed a vehicle on foot into garage and stole an unknown mountain bike. The suspects are described as a black male, dark skin, skinny build and long dreads. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue pants. The second suspect was a black male, short hair, wearing a dark shirt and possible blue pants. Investigation continues.

Driving Under the Influence/Hit and Run, 800 blk W Broad St, June 8, 2:20 AM, while investigating a hit and run, officers located a car occupied by a female, 35, of Woodbridge, VA. She was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Refusal, and Hit and Run (x 2).

Fraud – False Pretenses, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd, June 8, credit card fraud was reported.

Driving Under the Influence, 1100 blk W Broad St, June 8, 9:30 PM, a male, 25, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Driving under the Influence of alcohol.

Bomb/Burn Threat, 300 Park Ave (City Hall), June 8, 5:02 PM, a bomb threat was received by phone. City Hall and Cherry Hill Park were evacuated. A search conducted, and no explosive devices were located. Investigation continues.

Larceny – Theft of Vehicle Parts, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd, between 6 PM June 8 and 5 PM, June 9, a suspect stole the catalytic converter from a vehicle. Suspect described as a black male with a white shirt and gray shorts driving a gray Dodge van.

Drunk in Public, W&OD Bike Trail, (between West and Spring St), June 9, 6:45 PM, a male, 53, of no fixed address, was arrested for being drunk in public.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 100 blk Rolling Trace, June 8, 8:30 PM, a child’s bicycle was taken from a porch.

Liquor Law Violations – Underage Possession, 601 S Oak St (Thomas Jefferson Elementary School), June 10, 1:20 AM, officer on routine patrol observed suspicious activity in the playground area. Two juveniles were identified and were turned over to their parents.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle, 800 blk Ridge Pl, between June 9 and June 10, 8 AM, resident discovered an item of value was stolen from a possibly unlocked vehicle.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle, 800 blk Villa Ridge Rd, between June 8 and June 10, 10 AM, resident discovered an item of value was stolen from a possibly unlocked vehicle.

Hit and Run, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, (Eden Center parking lot), June 10, between 3:30 and 4 PM, a vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle.

