Falls Church Schools Announce New Position For Kimble

City of Falls Church School Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan issued a statement Tuesday night on behalf of the Falls Church City Public School Board regarding the schools’ long-time financial officer Hunter Kimble.

The statement reads, “The School Board has considered and approved a staff change in position request from Mr. Kimble, who will become the school system’s Financial Analyst. Deirdra McLaughlin, who recently retired as Chief Financial Officer in Arlington Public Schools and before that served as Chief Financial Officer for Fairfax County Public Schools, will serve as interim Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations.”

