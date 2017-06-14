Body Dynamics to Talk on Desks & Sitting at Workshop Saturday

By Sally Cole

Body Dynamics, Inc. is hosting “The Sitting Professional,” a free workshop on Saturday, June 16 at noon. Designed for people who sit at a desk for six or more hours during the day, the workshop will address proper desk set up, exercises that can be done at a desk to address neck and back pain. Attendees will receive a general exercise worksheet to get started on exercises that will help ease pain created by sitting. The workshop is free but space is limited.

To secure a spot, RSVP to imedprogram@bodydynamicsinc.com or call 703-527-9557. Body Dynamics is located at 410 S. Maple Avenue in Falls Church.

