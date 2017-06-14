F.C. Chamber Luncheon to Feature IRS Liaison Next Week

By Sally Cole

Anna Falkenstein, senior stakeholder liaison with the IRS, will speak on identity theft at the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s networking luncheon on Tuesday, June 20. The event will take place at Mad Fox Brewing Company from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.. Tickets with advanced registration are $27 for Chamber members, $32 for nonmembers. An additional $5 will be charged for walk-ins, should space be available.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

