F.C. Voter Turnout at 27 Percent Tuesday

With Tuesday’s primary winners in the City of Falls Church echoing statewide outcomes, 27 percent of the City’s 9,525 active registered voters went to the polls. Democrats nominated Ralph Northam (64.3 percent) over Tom Perriello for governor and Justin Fairfax (52.9 percent) over Susan Platt and Gene Rossi. Republicans nominated Ed Gillespie (62.9 percent) over Corey Stewart (26 percent) and Fred Wagner, and Jill Vogel (57.2 percent) for lieutenant governor over Bryce Reeves and Glenn Davis.

A total of 2,577 total votes were cast in Falls Church according to preliminary, unofficial results from the City.

