Moody’s Investors Service of New York has reaffirmed the “Aa1” bond rating for the City of Falls Church, City Manager Wyatt Shields reported to the City Council Monday night, based on its “outstanding general obligation unlimited tax debt.”

The rating takes into account the prospective major increase in the City’s debt with pending major expenditures for library, City Hall and George Mason High School upgrades.

