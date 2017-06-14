Rare Bird Owners to Talk About Securing Capital for Business June 21

By Sally Cole

One Degree Capital is hosting a “Capital Over Coffee” conversation with business owners at Rare Bird Roasters in Falls Church on Wednesday, June 21, at 7 a.m. The intent is to provide business owners the opportunity to ask questions and secure feedback on the best way for them to secure the right capital for their business. There is no fee to attend.

For more information or to secure a seat, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/capital-over-coffee-get-answers-to-your-questions-about-business-financing-tickets-35052291347?aff=es2.

