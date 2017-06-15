Former F.C. Council Member Ira Kaylin Honored

Former Falls Church City Council member Ira Kaylin is shown shaking hands with all members of the F.C. Council Monday night after the Council issued a proclamation honoring his service to the City. He served on the City Council from July 2010 to December 2013, being an advocate for the City to Washington Metropolitan Council of Governments Development Policy Committee and the Transportation Planning Board. Also, he shared his professional expertise in finance with his City Council colleagues and staff at City Hall. (Photo: News-Press)

