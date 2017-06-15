Congressional School Eighth Graders Move On

Commencement was held for the Congressional School eighth graders on the school’s campus in Falls Church on Friday, June 9. The entire student body and the students’ family and friends were in attendance for the commencement. Of the 16 graduates, 14 plan to attend local independent high schools, one will attend boarding school and one will attend public school. The ceremony concluded with the awarding of certificates, and a reception followed for the graduates and their families. (Photo: Congressional School)

