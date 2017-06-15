Family Movie Night at Second Baptist Church

Join the Women’s Ministry of Second Baptist Church and the Clyde Lee Hunter Education Fund Ministry of Second Baptist Church for a night of family-oriented fun with a double-feature of movies on the Second Baptist church premises (6626 Costner Dr., Falls Church). The first movie that will be shown to attendees is Schoolhouse Rock from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. The second movie to be shown is Hidden Figures, starting immediately after the conclusion of Schoolhouse Rock. Attendees are advised to come hungry as Margaret’s Soul Food Truck will be on-site for the beginning portion of the evening and will serve affordable meals. Truck will be in service from 4:30 – 8 p.m. For more information, call 703-533-3217.

