Kess Hair & Skincare Hosting Grand Opening Friday

Kess Hair and Skincare is hosting a grand opening on Friday, June 16 from 5 – 6 p.m. at their new location in the Southgate Shopping Center, aka the Lily Building, at 106 E. Fairfax in Falls Church. Refreshments will be provided and a ribbon cutting will take place at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Kess, previously known as Salon Rovina in Arlington, offers a full range of services ranging from simple haircuts to the full package including nails, skincare and hair styling.

