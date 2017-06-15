Letters to the Editor: Standing Up for Virginia’s Environment & Future

Letters to the Editor: June 15 – 21, 2017

Standing Up for Virginia’s Environment & Future

Editor,

Climate change is posing a serious threat to every Virginian’s way of life. Virginia is particularly vulnerable due to the increased storms risking nearly $92 billion worth of residential property and nearly half of Virginia’s counties, including Falls Church, face risk of water shortages by 2050 due to climate-related weather shifts.

President Trump badly misunderstood studies from MIT and used those false facts to justify America shirking on our responsibility to the environment. In fact, the president was not even citing the most up-to-date version of the study. From pulling out of the Paris accord to his executive order to dismantle the Clean Power Plan, in the absence of federal leadership, it is up to the states to fill the void.

Luckily, we have some great environmental heroes in our Virginia government. From Senators Kaine and Warner, to Falls Church’s very own Representative Beyer, they have all demonstrated great leadership when in comes to our environment, each scoring a 100 percent rating on the mid-year Environment Virginia Scorecard. This means that they have all voted in favor of our environment during each Congressional vote.

Last month, Governor McAuliffe signed an executive order to begin the process of establishing a statewide cap on carbon emissions by Virginia Utilities. These regulations will not only reduce Virginia’s contribution to global warming, but make our state a leader in the clean-energy economy. If our capitol is ignoring the facts, I am still proud to know that our state and Falls Church are still doing their part and leading the way on climate issues. We are counting on our Governor and Congressional Representatives to stand up for Virginia’s environment and future.

Jacob Morrison

Environment Virginia

