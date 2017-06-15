Literacy Council Hosts Recognition Event

The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia (LCNV) will be hosting its 54th Annual Recognition Event on Thursday, June 22 from 7 – 9 p.m. at the James Lee Community Center Theater (2855 Annandale Rd., Falls Church). LCNV’s students submitted writings based around this year’s theme of “Learning Gives Me Power” and three have been selected to read their essays.

Keynote remarks will be delivered by Dr. Jorge Ribas, President and CEO of the Mid-Atlantic Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Other notable guests will include Supervisor Penny Gross from Mason District, Delegate Kaye Kory of the 38th congressional district, Councilman John Taylor Chapman from the City of Alexandria and Kris Martini, Director of Arlington Public Schools’ Adult Education Programs. Referencing the ceremony, LCNV’s Executive Director Patricia Donnelly stated, “We are so proud of LCNV’s adult learners and the commitment they make to advance their literacy and language skills. This is our chance to recognize them, and everyone who contributes to their success.”

Community Partnership Awards will be presented to three of LCNV’s partners for their outstanding support of its programs and mission: Accenture Consulting, Crestwood Elementary School and the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation. LCNV’s Volunteers of the Year will also be recognized for their exceptional commitment to LCNV learners, which include Liz Castillo, Alexandra Roncal and Valerie Sutter. A dessert reception will follow the event. To RSVP, contact info@lcnv.org or call 703-237-0866.

The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia serves 1,500 learners annually with its mission to teach adults the basic skills of reading, writing, speaking and understanding English in order to empower them to participate more fully and confidently in their communities. LCNV is one of only a few non-profit organizations in all of Northern Virginia that complies with Federal Education standards as it serves the most beginning level adult learner.

